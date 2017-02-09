WATCH: Elizabath Warren Gets Hit With Political Brick To The Face After Smearing Donald

Senator Elizabeth Warren was shut down in front of the entire nation on Tuesday night when Senate Republicans passed a party-line rebuke of her for a speech she gave against attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

The rebuke claimed she impugned Sessions’ character, against the Senate’s rules.

According to The Washington Post, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell interrupted Warren’s speech to tell her that she had violated the rules by reading past statements against Sessions from figures like late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and the late Coretta Scott King.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama,” McConnell said, before reviewing what Warren had done.

When calling for the rebuke, McConnell cited portions of the letter written by King in opposition to Session’s 1986 nomination to be a federal judge.

“Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens,” King wrote, referring to controversial decisions Sessions made during his time as U.S. attorney for Alabama.

The Senate votes 49-43 that Warren had violated Rule 19 of the Senate, which states that Senators are restricted from “directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

As a result, Warren was ordered to sit down and remain silent for the remainder of the debate.

“Sen. Warren was giving a length speech,” McConnell said. “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

What do you think? Did Warren get what she deserves?