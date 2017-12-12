[WATCH] Donald Trump Jr Makes An Astonishing Offer To Bullied Boy After Watching His Video

As many of you have probably heard by now, the story of Keaton Jones, the bullied Tennessee middle schooler who’s video went viral, is taking the nation by storm, pulling at the heartstrings of all Americans, including the Trumps.

Jones became an overnight sensation, when a video of him, tearful after being bullied, hit the web. In the video, Jones was crying as he asked the camera, why do people bully? This video took place after Jones missed lunch for fear of being bullied. The video was posted by the boy’s mother, Kimberly Jones.

The heartbreaking footage has resulted in a wave of celebrities coming out in support of the child, including Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who offered to bring Jones to Las Vegas and “hang out at UFC Headquarters.”

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Donald Trump Jr., father to five young children, responded to White’s tweet to say he would be happy to host the Keaton family, if the trip materializes.

“This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @ danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Shame on these kids for picking on this young boy. This makes me emotional to see this young boy so emotional, incredulous, and confused, as to what these bullies even get out of it? Keaton has milk poured on him, and children making fun of his appearance for what? What do they gain? Some small amount of satisfaction out of the fact that you made an innocent boy cry?

I really hope Dana White is able to get Keaton out to Las Vegas and help him enjoy himself. It is a travesty when a kid is too scared to go to school because of a bully, it will all get better Keaton, don’t worry.