[WATCH] DISGUSTING: They Were Caught Destroying A Confederate Monument, DA Now Drops All Charges

[WATCH] They Were Caught Destroying A Confederate Monument, DA Now Drops All Charges
Felony charges against seven individuals who allegedly tore down a confederate soldier statue in Durham, North Carolina have been dropped by A North Carolina judge.
Similar charges were also dropped by a Durham, North Carolina court in August, when three individuals were charged of toppling another statue of a confederate soldier.
Roger Echols, Durham’s district attorney, said there was no evidence indicating that “physically participated in taking the statue down,” according to WNCT 9. He also noted that the court “filed voluntary dismissals for three of the individuals charged.”
Watch as protestors begin spitting on the statue and kicking it after it comes down.
Durham courts have charged those involved in the protests that ended in the destruction of the statue with property damage exceeding $1,500.