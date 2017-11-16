[WATCH] DISGUSTING: They Were Caught Destroying A Confederate Monument, DA Now Drops All Charges

Felony charges against seven individuals who allegedly tore down a confederate soldier statue in Durham, North Carolina have been dropped by A North Carolina judge.

Similar charges were also dropped by a Durham, North Carolina court in August, when three individuals were charged of toppling another statue of a confederate soldier.

Roger Echols, Durham’s district attorney, said there was no evidence indicating that “physically participated in taking the statue down,” according to WNCT 9. He also noted that the court “filed voluntary dismissals for three of the individuals charged.”

Watch as protestors begin spitting on the statue and kicking it after it comes down.

Durham courts have charged those involved in the protests that ended in the destruction of the statue with property damage exceeding $1,500.

More than 170 people indicated via Facebook that they would call Echols and Phil Berger, president of North Carolina’s Senate “to DEMAND they drop charges against the Durham 12.”

“All across the U.S., city leaders are removing these archaic and painful symbols of white supremacy and oppression,” reads the page. “NC law GS 100-2 prevents local governments from removing confederate statues and should be REPEALED!”

These people can’t be let off with no punishment, it lets future protests know that they can destroy public property in order to make a point and it wont be punished. This Confederate soldier statue is apart of United States history, whether we like it or not, and it’s not up to this mob of angry liberals to decide to take the statue down.

Nobody is condoning slavery, but the civil war was a very important time in United States history, a lot of lessons were learned, brother fought against brother, it’s not a historical event to shame, or look upon with disgrace, we have evolved past it, but we can’t forget our history.