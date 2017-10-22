[WATCH] DISGUSTING: Billionnaire Tom Steyers Launches Despicable Ad To Impeach Trump

Billionaire Dem donor Tom Steyer has backed an ad aimed at impeaching Trump. Yet another laughable attempt by the left to stir up public outcry and impeach the president.

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer just put up an impeach-Trump TV ad. It's airing in CA, has at least $500k behind it. #Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/XI4ONLAJ0m — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) October 20, 2017

Steyers tweeted the video along with: “Trump threatens our Constitution, our freedoms, and our lives. It’s time to begin impeachment proceedings. Join us. https://www.needtoimpeach.com”.

“On the brink of nuclear war” that is such an incredible exaggeration that it’s actually humorous, the U.S. is just not even close to “on the brink” of nuclear war.

Steyers also claimed Trump “accepted money from foreign governments” which is also just flat out not true.

Was it the truth CNN was reporting when they reported that garbage, made up story about Trump in Moscow? I don’t even want to reiterate what they claimed to be true because it’s disgusting and disrespectful to Trump and the office of the President.

Steyers is trying to protray Trump as some idiot who has all the power in the world and must be stopped before he ruins America and the rest of the world with it. What’s ruining America is the fact that people like Steyers, who have a lot of money, but no clue what they are talking about, will pay for ads like this, to get liberals fired up.

Steyers makes the claim that Trump is “mentally unstable” and “armed with nuclear weapons” as if he wasn’t supposed to have them. If you heard that sentence and you didn’t know he was talking about Trump, you would think he was talking about Kim Jong-un, or some sort of terrorist.

This is not a life or death situation, America is not on the edge of existence, relax Tom Steyers, the American people voted Trump into office, how about we let the man do his job instead of constantly trying to drum up support against him?