[WATCH] Democrats Claim They Can Impeach Trump Because They Find Him “Insensitive”

I don’t know why Democrats continue to try . . . President Donald Trump has not done anything to deserve impeachment. However, get this, they are so desperate that they are now claiming Trump is “insensitive.” Let’s see how far evil Democrats get with that one.

As it states in the Constitution, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

People like Maxine Waters and Al Green have been trying to get Trump impeached since the day he took office.

In an interview with SiriusXM Urban View’s “the Black Eagle,” Al Green stated, “Impeachment does not require a crime to be committed. That’s what some of these constitutional scholars have been confusing people with. Because they’re talking about what Mr. Mueller is doing, and he is investigating a crime. But, impeachment is a political remedy, and it simply means removal from office. It carries no criminal penalty.”

Green continued, “But, regardless as to what Mr. Mueller does, the Congress can still impeach the president for his behavior that has an adverse impact on society. That is what impeachment is all about, a president who is unfit to serve because he has done things that would be harmful to society.”

This is disgusting.

Should they shut it instead and help him our President make America great for real?

