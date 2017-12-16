[WATCH] Democrat Woman Accused Of Sexual Harassment Against Male Subordinate, Look What She Does Next

Andrea Ramsey, a Democratic candidate for Congress, will take her name out of the race after the Kansas City Star asked her about accusations in a 2005 lawsuit in which she sexually harassed and retaliated against a male subordinate who said he had rejected her advances.

Sources close to the case said that the man reached a settlement with LabOne, the company where Ramsey was executive vice president of human resources.

Documents show that the man in question, Gary Funkhouser, agreed to dismiss the case following the mediation in 2006.

Ramsey, a 56-year-old retired business executive from Leawood, was one of the Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in 2018 in Kansas’ 3rd District.

Ramsey was running under the endorsement of Emily’s List, a group of liberal women who raise money to support female candidates who support abortion.

Ramsey will drop out on Friday, her campaign said.

“In its rush to claim the high ground in our roiling national conversation about harassment, the Democratic Party has implemented a zero tolerance standard,” Ramsey said in a statement Friday. “For me, that means a vindictive, terminated employee’s false allegations are enough for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to decide not to support our promising campaign. We are in a national moment where rough justice stands in place of careful analysis, nuance and due process.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has not endorsed anyone in the race, said in a statement that members and candidates must all be held to the highest standard.

“If anyone is guilty of sexual harassment or sexual assault, that person should not hold public office,” said committee spokeswoman Meredith Kelly.

