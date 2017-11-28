[WATCH] CNN’s Angela Rye Says Dems Are Being Tougher On Conyers Than Al Franken Because He Is Black

Watch this ridiculous interview in which CNN’s Angela Rye suggests that the public is being harder on Conyers over Franken because Conyers is black.

Democrats have overall been very soft on their own as John Conyers and Al Franken, both prominent members of the Democrat party, have been accused by multiple women of sexual improprieties.

Conyers has stepped down from his position in the wake of the allegations and pending an investigation into the allegations. Conyers is being accused of firing a female staffer for shutting down his sexual advances, and then settling with the woman outside of court and paying her off in taxpayer money.

Franken is under fire for photos and accusations surfacing alleging that he inappropriately touched multiple women while serving as the Senator from the state of Minnesota.

“What I will tell you as the former CBC’s executive director is that far too often, our members who are the most senior ranking, our members that have the most desired position in the House, get targeted in very strange ways,” Rye ranted.

“Are you going to tell me that black members are more unethical than white members?” she said angrily.

She went on to say that she “stands with” the 12 House staffers who say they have never experienced sexual misconduct by Conyers, seemingly trying to discredit the woman who settled with the congressman in 2015.

It isn’t a morality contest. both Conyers and Franken have done disgusting and illegal acts and should both be removed from office. The fact that Conyers used taxpayer money to pay off a woman he sexually assaulted is just icing on the cake, there isn’t a way to piss the public off faster than recklessly and selfishly spending taxpayer money. Conyers is getting what he deserves, don’t turn this into a race issue because it isn’t, it’s a humanity issue.