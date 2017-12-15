[WATCH] CNN Does Seven Full Segments On Trump’s Reported Love For Coke Diet

CNN is a pathetic excuse for a source of news, this week they ran their seventh story since Monday relating to Donald Trump’s diet coke consumption, who cares???

The New York Times reported over the weekend on Trump’s habits at the White House, which included his indulgent TV-watching and diet. Liberal news outlets are reporting that Trump drinks 12 diet cokes a day.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN who is generally brought on to talk about serious health issues or health tips, but in this case he was interviewed by Kate Bolduan Tuesday afternoon and by “New Day” hosts Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota Tuesday morning about Trump’s diet, with emphasis on his soda drinking.

Gupta also discussed Trump’s soda choices and other less-than-healthy dietary habits with Don Lemon on Monday night.

Jeanne Moos, who specializes in reporting on lighter news for CNN, did a humorous segment on Trump’s Diet Coke habit at the end of “OutFront” on Monday night. Anderson Cooper’s panel discussed it Monday evening as well.

CNN is sad, petty, irrelevant news, and it’s getting to a point where it is legitimately unwatchable because they don’t even talk about news. They don’t talk about Trump’s policies because they are working, instead they talk about every aspect of his personal life that they can twist negatively. The man enjoys diet coke, who cares?? We all have habits that aren’t particularly healthy but if diet coke is the worst that Trump is doing then stay out of his business.

This is why the public understands Trump, and hates the media. Trump is a real American man, he’s not perfect and the standard that CNN is holding him to, that he can only drink a certain amount of diet soda per day is ridiculous. I eat red meat and plenty of things that will probably shorten my life slightly but make it more enjoyable, it’s a tradeoff.