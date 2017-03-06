Watch Closely What Trump Did Just As He Was Boarding Air Force One [VIDEO]

On Friday, President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One onto head to Central Florida so that he could tour St. Andrew Catholic School and attend an even promoting school choice. Surprisingly, Senator Marco Rubio also boarded the jet with Trump and planned to visit the school with him.

Also aboard Air Force One were Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. When they arrived in Florida, Gov. Rick Scott was on the tarmac ready to meet them.

Rubio was Trump’s major rival during the Republican primaries, gaining notoriety for making fun of is “small hands” and spray tan. But he and Trump were able to put their differences aside to focus on a shared effort: to support school choice.

“I am calling upon members of both parties to pass an education bill that fund school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children,” Trump said on Tuesday. “These families should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school that is right for them.”

