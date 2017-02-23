Watch Very Closely What Happens When Trump Gets Off The Plane [VIDEO]

Donald Trump reportedly spent President’s Day weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The moment he landed in Washington D.C. on Monday evening, he began working tirelessly on his plans to emphasize progress on health care and tax overhauls.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told reporters he expects a health care plan to emerge in “the first few days of March,” Daily Mail reports. This comes shortly after White House advisors held a three-hour meeting about health care at Trump’s South Florida club. Sunday marked their third significant discussion on the topic in just four days.

Discussions about taxes have been led by Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs banker who is now serving as Trump’s top economic adviser, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Throughout Obama’s eight years as president, Republican blamed Democrats from blocking attempts to fix the nation’s tax code and improve healthcare. Now that Trump has taken over, Priebus said he predicts Congress will pass both a tax package and legislation repealing and replacing Obama’s health care law by the end of the year.

The major issue at hand is exactly how to repeal Obamacare when many lawmakers are fearful of being blamed for taking healthcare away from some Americans.

“If you only repeal part of it and you leave some sort of Obamacare light, which some are talking about, my fear is the situation actually gets worse,” Kentucky Congressman Rand Paul commented on the issue.

