Watch Very Closely What Happened To Trump As Soon As He Got Off The Plane To Saudi Arabia

On Friday, Donald Trump headed to Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president. The trip could signify that the strained ties between U.S.-Saudi relations under President Barack Obama are finally over. A group of very special people was lined up to meet Trump when he landed.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, Fox News host Bret Baier, and country singer Toby Keith all traveled to the nation to celebrate the important visit.

“Saudi Arabia is delighted at being the number-one (stop for Trump’s visit), delighted by the re-emergence of a strong diplomatic relationship with the United States, and delighted by the opportunity to show off Saudi leadership of the Arab and Muslim world by getting everybody to turn up in Riyadh for multiple, overlapping summits,” said Simon Henderson, The Washington Institute’s director of the Gulf and Energy Policy Program.

Saudi Arabia created a website specifically for information about the summit in English, Arabic, and French.

“United under a single vision—Together We Prevail—this highly anticipated event, the first of its kind in history, will renew our mutual commitment to global security and further strengthen already deep business, cultural and political ties,” the website reads.

“As we bring the world together to confront violent extremist ideology, so too are we working in partnership with our American and Islamic allies to improve the lives of our people and strengthen our collective economies,” it continues.

