Watch Closely: Anti-Trump Protesters Learn That Blocking The Road Was The Worst Idea Imaginable [VIDEO]

In the past few months, we’ve seen traffic-blocking becoming an increasingly common tactic for protesting against Donald Trump’s presidency. The public has had enough of the law-breaking and will not tolerate it anymore.

Recently, a video was posted on Facebook showing Black Lives Matters protesters getting hit by cars—a dangerous response that we could have predicted. The compilation shows several scenes of people being run over, though it is unclear whether or not they are all at Trump events.

Don’t get us wrong—we are in no way condoning running people over. But this video shows just how fed up people are with the entitled attitude of protesters. Blocking roads is a dangerous tactic and those who participate should face the full consequences of the law.