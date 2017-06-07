Watch Chelsea Clinton’s Pathetic Response When She Gets Confronted About Her Father Being A Rapist [VIDEO]

Chelsea Clinton has defined herself as a “warrior for women,” yet she continues to turn a blind eye to the many women who have made rape claims against her father, former President Bill Clinton.

This week, political commentator Laura Loomer confronted Chelsea about the accusations at a book signing event in New York. Chelsea was signing copies of her new children’s book, “She Persisted.” In promoting the book, Chelsea has repeatedly claimed that the book is about women who refuse to take no for an answer.

Loomer asked the former first daughter to sign the book to, “my friend Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who was silenced, but persisted.”

Broaddrick has gone public with claims that she was raped by Clinton in the 1970s. She spent the past few decades being forced into silence by both him and his wife, Hillary. Despite pressure to back down, Broaddrick continued to publicly make her claims anyway.

“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” Chelsea said.

When confronted, Chelsea refused to sign Loomer’s copy of the book.