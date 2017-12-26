[WATCH] While You Were Celebrating Christmas, Trump Released A Powerful Message That Made All Liberals Furious

The Trumps recently released a Christmas greetings video that shows a little bit about what they have been doing this Christmas season. From giving out meals to the poor, to making appearances on U.S. army bases, to buying gifts for Children who are not so fortunate.

The president and first lady highlighted the sacrifice of U.S. service-members deployed abroad for Christmas and recited bible verse Isaiah 9:6. “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Trump previously proclaimed victory against an “assault” on the phrase Merry Christmas, adding that “people are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again.”

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump even spent some time on the phones this holiday season on the NORAD’s Santa Tracker hotline, where kids across the country can call in and find out the whereabouts of Santa Clause.

Trump spoke with two randomly selected children. The first child told the president he wanted building blocks for Christmas, to which he replied, “building blocks, that’s what I’ve always liked too. I always loved building blocks…well I predict Santa will bring you building blocks, so many you won’t be able to use them all.”

The next caller that Trump had the pleasure of speaking to was a 12-year-old boy name Ryan, who told president Trump that he wanted his grandmother out of the hospital for Christmas.

“So you want your grandma to get out of the hospital? That’s what your wish is? That’s great. That’s better than asking for some toy or something, that’s much better, right,” Trump exclaimed at Ryan’s wish. The president wrapped up the call saying “so your grandma’s gonna be good, okay Ryan, she’s gonna be good.”

It has been a great holiday season celebrating with the Trumps, I’m sure New Years will have a similar feel to it.