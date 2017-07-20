[WATCH] Annoying Protesters Blocking Traffic Were Just Met With Disastrous Fate

Every time Columbus Day comes around, liberals start demanding that the government change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People’s Day. During last year’s Columbus Day festivities, extremists on the left decided to block traffic in Nevada on a busy street in protest.

It didn’t take long for their illegal protest to backfire.

One bystander was able to capture footage of a fed-up driver waiting for the angry protesters to move out of his way. When the liberals refuse to move and go on to threaten the driver’s safety, he decides to take action. The driver steps on the gas and plows right through the protest.

Though liberals have condemned the driver, viewers have been overwhelmingly in the driver’s favor.

“I stopped feeling bad as soon as I heard ‘I’ll rip you out of that truck, you little f***,’” one user wrote. “At that point, threats are made against the driver and he did what he had to do to get out of a potentially harmful situation. Don’t protest in the middle of the street, and then threaten people in vehicles wanting to get through. No sympathy for any of these dumb people in the road.”

What do you think of this driver’s actions?