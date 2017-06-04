Watch Anderson Cooper Get Completely Humiliated In Front Of The Entire World After Running His Mouth At Trump

Piers Morgan ripped into Kathy Griffin on Twitter over her Friday press conference, but also took aim at his former colleague at CNN, Anderson Cooper.

During the presser, a journalist asked for the comedian’s reaction to Cooper’s condemnation on Twitter of her beheading photo stunt, which led to her firing from the New Year’s Eve special on CNN that the two co-hosted. Griffin tearfully declined to answer the question.

Morgan reacted to this portion of the press conference with this shot at Anderson Cooper.

Despite siding with Griffin on that issue, Morgan had just devoted five Twitter posts earlier in the day to attacking the comedian over the Trump beheading photo:

Piers Morgan, whose given name was Piers Stefan O’Meara, was born in Guildford, England.

Morgan was brought up a Catholic and he still is a Catholic. He appears to be at least somewhat devout. Most of Morgan’s religious views come out when he interviews atheists on his show, Piers Morgan Tonight. For example, when talking with Ricky Gervais, he said:

I do believe, because I grew up a Catholic and I remain so. But, you know, I think everyone is entitled to their own beliefs, whatever they may be. The problem for atheists, it must be so doom and gloom. When you get to, like, 70, 80, to think, well, hang on, that’s it. That’s the end of everything.