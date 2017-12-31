[WATCH] 45Committee’s Video Of Trump’s First Year Accomplishments Really Gives The Chills

The conservative 45Committee has released a video celebrating what Trump has accomplished one year in office, called “Year One.”

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have had an incredible year of accomplishments—from day one to today,” said 45Committee president Brian Baker. “Year One showcases their record of historic tax cuts and much, much more.”

Here are all the accomplishments the group lists for 2017:

Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate

Saving $8.1 billion by cutting regulation

Passing the “largest tax cuts in American history”

70 record Dow Jones closing highs

Opening up the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and Alaska’s ANWR to drilling

Creating 1.7 million new jobs

Neil Gorsuch getting confirmed to the Supreme Court, along with 12 federal circuit court judges getting confirmed

Trump’s “travel ban” getting upheld by the Supreme Court

A 45-year low in illegal border crossings

ISIS losing 98 percent of its territory

Definding $285 million from the United Nations

Declaring Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel

Trump also still has under a month to go before his one year is officially over. This is a pretty impressive list given all that Trump was expected to get done upon arriving in office.

From day one, the public has doubted Trump, the narrative in national news spoke of a rash, dumb businessman bumbling his way around Washington, pissing people off and getting nothing done. Then you take a look behind the curtains of the media, and you see that real work is actually getting done.

CNN might only report on the Diet Coke consumption of the President, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not doing any work, that means CNN isn’t doing any work.

It has been a good first year for the President and a very productive year, and we are looking forward to many more, despite what the national media, or what PC snowflakes have to say.