WARNING: Raisins Are Now ‘Offensive’ Liberals Claim, The Reason Why Is Outraging

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent out a regulation to stop referring to midget raisins as “midget.” The decision comes after an activist group called the term “offensive.”

In the proposed rule, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced that the U.S. “Standards for Grades of Processed Raisins” would eliminate five instances where the word midget is used. The term has been used for years to describe smaller California raisins.

“The action would clarify AMS grade standards by eliminating the use of the term ‘midget’ while consistently using the term ‘small’ for raisins graded in that category. The industry has used the two grade terms interchangeably for years. The proposed grade standards would be applied uniformly by all handlers,” the USDA said in a statement.

“These changes would modernize and clarify the standards by removing dual terminology for the same requirement,” the agency added.

This comes after Little People of America, a nonprofit membership organization, launched a campaign to remove the word from society entirely—specifically mentioning raisins in their protest.

“On May 13, 2013, AMS received a petition from the Little People of America stating that they ‘are trying to raise awareness around and eliminate the use of the word midget,’” the USDA said. “The petition further stated that, ‘Though the use of the word midget by the USDA when classifying certain food products is benign, Little People of America, and the dwarfism community, hopes that the USDA would consider phasing out the term midget.’”

What do you think about this? Are things going way too far?