WARNING: Planned Parenthood Indoctrinate Preschoolers, “Your Genitals Don’t Make You A Boy Or A Girl”

According to disturbing new reports, Planned Parenthood has just released a series of tips for parents on how to talk to their children about what makes them a ‘girl’ or a ‘boy.’ And it’s quite a departure from the idea that boys have penises and girls have vaginas.

Here’s what Planned Parenthood’s website used to say:

Q. How come I have a penis and you don’t?

A. Boys have penises and girls have vulvas. I’m a woman — a girl who is all grown up — so I have a vulva instead of a penis. And you’re a boy, so you have a penis instead of a vulva.

Here’s what the website says today:

While the most simple answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn’t true for every boy and girl. Boy, girl, man, and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities “boy” or “man” have vulvas, and some with the gender identity “girl” or “woman” have penises/testicles. Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.

This is just one in a series of answers that indicate that gender is now chosen by a child, rather than something we are born with.

“Throughout the guidelines, the underlying message regarding a child’s gender (sex) is that it is unknown and unknowable at birth,” The Weekly Standard writes. “Parents are told that ‘your kid figures out what their gender is really early on—and they’ll usually tell you. So in preschool and in early elementary school, trans kids are starting to realize that they’re not the gender everyone said they were when they were born.’”

What do you think about this? Are things getting way out of hand?