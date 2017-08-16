WARNING: North Korea Makes A Significative Move, It’s Coming Soon…

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over the past few weeks still have yet to simmer down.

Joseph Bermudez, a North Korea observer from 38 North, has revealed that recent satellite imagery shows an unknown submersible test stand barge that can be used when testing submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which therefore increases their ability of striking the United Sates in a nearly undetectable manner.

This undoubtedly means that we will have no forewarning if a North Korean missile is launched.

News of this has come just after the executive director of the Congressional Task Force on National and Homeland Security and chief of staff of the Congressional EMP Commission, Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, has warned that there are two North Korean satellites currently orbiting the U.S. that we are ignoring. These satellites could be used to carry out a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack resulting in the paralyzation of the U.S. electrical grid and critical civilian infrastructure, eventually leading to the death of many Americans. This has all been reported by Breitbart.

In reference to the KMS 3-2 AND KMS-4 earth observation satellites launched by North Korea in April 2012 and February 2016, Pry stated, “We should not be tolerating the North Korean satellites that are orbiting over our country. There are two of them. And the intelligence community is still silent about those.” The second satellite was launched one month after North Korea performed an underground nuclear test, which eventually lead to a debate about sanctions at the United Nations Security Council.

Pry added, “And they would obviously be a basis for a surprise EMP attack if North Korea wants to commit aggression against South Korea or to blackmail us if we were going to intervene to deliver on our security guarantees for Japan, South Korea or the Pacific.”

No one is safe! What are your thoughts on this?