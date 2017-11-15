[WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO] White Young Disabled Child Kidnapped And Tortured By Group Of Black People For Being Trump Supporter

Let me first warn anybody who is going to watch this video that is it incredibly graphic and horrific, it made me sick to my stomach just watching.

Chicago man David Wilcox, was also brutally beaten in November 2016 while onlookers screamed, “Don’t vote Trump!” and “Damn, he voted Trump!”

According a an interview with the victim, Wilcox stated that the crime had a racial component to it. He stated that the attacked started when one of the members of the group of all African-Americans who attacked him remarked “Yeah that’s one of those white boy Trump supporters.”

They would have had no way of knowing whether or not Wilcox had voted for Trump, but the association with Trump and white people was so strong for this group that they had to beat this man up for his political opinion.

CNN commentator Symone Sanders responded to this beating by sarcastically sneering, “Oh, my goodness, poor white people!”

Attacks against conservatives and Trump supporter have been on the rise which is quite alarming. Just last week, Rep. Senator Rand Paul was attacked in his home by his neighbor, the attacks are thought to have been politically motivated.

That is just one of many examples as well.

After local Republicans were threatened, in April in Portland, Ore., a parade was canceled.

And in June in Indiana, a black male suspect shot at a man driving a truck with a “Make America Great Again” flag on a highway.

On Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Antifa and took to the streets and rioted in a “Black Bloc,” breaking windows, violently attacking Trump supporters, and setting a limousine on fire. The riot lead to over 200 arrests.

As much as Republicans and conservatives are being painted in the media and hatful and violent people, it appears the evidence is showing the opposite.