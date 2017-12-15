WARNING: FCC Votes NO To Obama’s Net Neutrality

The Federal Communication Commission voted on Thursday to repeal the Obama-era restrictions that net neutrality placed on the internet.

On a party line vote, the FCC approved Chairman Ajit Pai’s Restoring Internet Freedom proposal, which repeals the internet laws that were set in place in 2015. Net neutrality, for the first time in history, classified internet service providers as utilities, rather than information services.

“Following detailed legal and economic analysis, as well as extensive examination of comments from consumers and stakeholders, the Commission reversed the FCC’s 2015 heavy-handed utility-style regulation of broadband internet access service, which imposed substantial costs on the entire internet ecosystem,” the FCC said. “In place of that heavy-handed framework, the FCC is returning to the traditional light-touch framework that was in place until 2015.”

The vote had to be paused briefly due to a security threat, as the FCC room had to be temporarily evacuated. Supporters of net neutrally have been engaged in a brutal campaign to smear FCC chairman Ajit Pai, and the idea of repealing net neutrality.

It has gotten as serious as Pai, Republican Senators and their families receiving death threats.

The FCC said ISPs will again be classified as an “information service” under Title I of the Communications Act, which was affirmed by the supreme court in 2005. If net neutrality is repealed, the internet will again be viewed as a private mobile service by the FCC.

Net neutrality has bogged down the internet with regulation and decreased investment since it’s implementation in 2015. Capital expenditure in broadband declined by 5.6 percent, which amounted to over $3.6 billion in lost investment.

Under Pai’s Restoring Internet Freedom, the plan will still require ISPs to disclose to their consumers if they block or throttle traffic over their networks.

“The FCC’s action today has restored the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission to act when broadband providers engage in anticompetitive, unfair, or deceptive acts or practices,” the FCC said.