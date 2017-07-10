WARNING: Dems Are Now Suing Republicans For Being Republican… You Might Be Targeted

According to reports, the California Democratic Party is suing a group of College Republicans for collecting signatures to remove freshman state senator Josh Newman from office. Three members of the Cal State Fullerton College Republicans have been named in the lawsuit for their actions against Newman, who was a key player in support of April’s $52 billion gas tax increase.

The lawsuit alleges that the College Republicans and other conservative activists ‘misled’ voters in their signature gathering effort to recall Senator Newman. The suit specifically identifies Amanda McGuire, Brooke Paz, and Ryan Hoskins as defendants in the suit. All three volunteered their weekends to talk to constituents about the cost of Newman’s vote to taxpayers.

Opponents of the outrages tax hike gathered nearly 90,000 signatures is a matter of weeks to get the initiative moving. The signature forms all made it clear that the purpose of the initiative was to recall Newman.

