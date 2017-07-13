WARNING: Democrats Just Passed A Devastating Bill… Gun Confiscation Coming Your Way

Oregon Democrats have just passed a bill that impacts gun owners all over the United States. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Brian Boquist, allows a judge to issue an ex parte ruling for the confiscation of an individual’s firearms.

The SB 719 bill has now passed in Oregon’s House and Senate, creating an Extreme Risk Protection Order which forces the subject of the order to hand over all firearms. This ERPO could be obtained by a law enforcement officer, family member, or household member in an ex parte hearing to deprive someone of their Second Amendment rights without due process of the law.

Boquist has maintained that his bill “is not confiscation,” but the language of the measure tells a different story:

“Requires court to order respondent to surrender deadly weapons and concealed handgun license within 24 hours of service of initial order, and immediately upon service of continued or renewed order. Provides for law enforcement officer serving order to request immediate surrender of deadly weapons and concealed handgun license and authorizes law enforcement officer to take possession of surrendered items.”

