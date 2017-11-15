WARNING: Deadly Plague Coming To USA?

Via Daily Star:

After Daily Star Online reported the disease ravaging Madagascar has killed 143 people, the deadly plague has now claimed 165. And with at least another 2,000 being infected, fears of a global outbreak has doubled after the World Health Organisation’s latest update. Officials at the world health body have now admitted there is a real risk the disease could spread to Europe, the US and across the globe.

A spokesman for the WHO, the World Health Organization said, although the growth in the number of cases is slowing down, they now fear a series of devastating “flare ups”.

The spokesman said: “While the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to plague is declining in Madagascar, WHO cannot rule out the possibility of flare ups of additional cases until the typical plague season ends in April 2018, and thus recommends maintaining vigilance until then.

“Based on available information and response measures implemented to date, the potential risk of further spread of plague at national level remains high.

“The risk of international spread is mitigated by the short incubation period of pneumonic plague, implementation of exit screening measures and advice to travelers to Madagascar, and scaling up of preparedness and operational readiness activities in neighboring Indian Ocean islands and other southern and east African countries.”

Admitting there is a risk, albeit low, the spokesman added: “The overall global risk is considered to be low.”

Still something to be aware of nonetheless, highly contagious diseases pop up in less developed countries from time to time, such as bird flu, and swine flu, and can make their way to North America and Europe, be aware.