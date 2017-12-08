WARNING: Calling Young People “Snowflake” Can Cause Damage On Their Mental Health

A new survey conducted by insurance firm Aviva found that 72 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds believe the term “snowflake” is unfairly applied to millennials. 74% of those interviewed took it a step further and claimed that they believe calling somebody a “snowflake” could be damaging to their mental health.

The study was born out of the term “snowflake generation” which refers to young people who think they are special or unique.

Some suggest it was popularized by a line in the 1996 novel Fight Club and its 1999 film adaptation: “you are not special, you are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.” The word’s meaning eventually evolved to mean “overly-sensitive.”

It is often used to describe college age liberals and students who are offended by ideas the general public would see as mundane.

Chuck Palahniuk, the author of Fight Club, has embraced the rise in popularity of the term. “There is a kind of new Victorianism,” he said. “Every generation gets offended by different things but my friends who teach in high school tell me that their students are very easily offended.”

Dr. Doug Wright argues that because younger generations are more likely to develop mental health problems than older generations, they are more susceptible to damaging speech and words such as the “snowflake” label.

“Our findings suggest that young adults are more likely to be experiencing mental health problems, so using a phrase which criticizes this age group could add to this issue,” he said. “Any term used disparagingly to a segment of the population is inherently negative.”

“While young adults in particular appear to take offence to the ‘snowflake’ label, the majority of adults agree that the term is unfair and unhelpful, so it’s important that people consider how such labels are used, and the cumulative effect they could have on their recipients,” he finished.