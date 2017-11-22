WARNING: Barron Trump’s Life In Danger, ISIS Calls For His Assassination And Gives Awful Informations On Him

Pro-ISIS internet channels are calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump’s son, Barron. Personal information has been shared of the child’s life on social media networks, including the address of his school, according to a media monitoring organization.

On a well-known telegram channel, ISIS officials shared the name and address of Barron Trump’s school and are calling for backers of the terrorist organization to assassinate him, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI.

The first message, sent on Nov. 21 by an ISIS supporter on Telegram, “called for the assassination of Barron Trump, and shared the name of the school that Barron attends along with a Google map pinpointing its location,” according to MEMRI, which shares images of this messages with reporters.

“Using the hashtag ‘handle the son of the mule of America,’ the supporter, who uses the name “Dak Al-Munafiqeen,’ Arabic for ‘striking the hypocrites,’ wrote: ‘Barron Trump goes to this school in Washington,'” according to MEMRI.

“The post was followed by a photo of Barron Trump,” according to MEMRI’s research. “To widely disseminate the call for assassination, several pro-ISIS Telegram channels have shared and forwarded the post.”

This is absolutely sick and disgusting that Trump now needs to worry about sick and twisted individuals hunting his son because they don’t agree with his politics. Barron Trump is an innocent boy, and the fact that he needs to be worried for his life now because a terrorist organization is targeting him to get to his father is sad.

This is proof of the type of people ISIS and their supporters are. They are willing to target and kill a young boy in an effort to upset the boy’s father. Hopefully the originator of this message is tracked down and Baron is able to be kept safe.