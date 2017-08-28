WARNING: Antifa Calls For Theft Of Goods, Armed Riots And Violence Against Police In Major US City

The mainstream media continues to portray terrorist group Antifa as peaceful protesters, which is only encouraging them to become more violent and zealous. However, what is happening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania right now is proving what Antifa thugs are really like.

According to the Daily Caller, an armed Antifa group that calls itself the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement has just started a new cell in the Pennsylvania city. Currently the group is hosting anti-police workshops called “Our Enemies in Blue,” inspired by convicted murderers and calls for violence against theft of goods, armed insurrection, and the police.

Websites such as Going Down, Sub.Media, and Insurrection News are promoting the group. They have released terrifying press about how “mosques are being ruthlessly bombed” and how “LGBTQ are being battered.”

“The destruction of black life continues unabated as millions languish in the plantations of the modern day slave system,” the group mentions.

This group praises the Black Panther activist who shot and killed Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981. Russell Shoats, who shot a Philadelphia police officer in the back five times in 1970, is also praised by the group.

Even though RAM claims to oppose white supremacy and the usual -isms, there are numerous alarming points on the organization’s “Political Foundation” page, including the “Abolition of Gender,” and the “Expropriation and the Cooperative Economy.”

RAM has specifically modeled itself after a leftist guerrilla movement currently active in northern Syria—Rojava Revolution. Communists offer a “foundation in communal and council based political organization and militant defense” said the Antifa group.

The lives of Philadelphia police officers are now in even greater danger thanks to this organization. Obviously mainstream media is hiding the truth because they don’t want anyone to see this.

