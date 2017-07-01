‘This Is War’ – Watch NBC’s Chuck Todd Have Complete Breakdown After CNN Tapes Leak [VIDEO]

Since he first hit the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has been fighting for truth in the media. But NBC’s Chuck Todd doesn’t quite grasp that concept, arguing that Trump is actually fighting a war with the truth, not the media.

“I’m obsessed with the White House’s war on the press and on media,” Chuck Todd recently said.

“Let’s be clear about this—that war is nothing less than a war on truth. Do we get it right all the time? Nope, we don’t. And when we don’t, we run a correction, and in some cases, people lose their jobs,” he continued.”That’s what just happened at CNN. CNN took responsibility for its mistakes. At this network, we’ve done it quite a few times publicly as well. But because we try to get it right.”

Todd then went on to attack Sarah Huckabee Sanders for suggesting that people should watch the Project Veritas video showing a CNN producer claiming the Russia story is fabricated for ratings.

“There’s a video circulating right now, whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know. But I would encourage everybody in this room, and frankly everybody across the country, to take a look at it,” Sanders said.

“Excuse me? You got that? ‘I don’t know whether it’s accurate or not, but go take a look at it’ because it disgraces you? Seriously? And that’s been this White House’s M.O. Pedal a false story to claim the media is telling false stories,” Todd said.