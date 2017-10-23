WAR ALERT: China Sends The Ultimate Warning To Kim Jong Un

A Chinese academic with close links to officials inside the country’s defence establishment has revealed that China is prepared to “go to war” with North Korea.

In a bombshell of an interview, Chong Sho-Hu, who is a professor of international relations at the Renmin University, in Beijing, said North Korea was “seeking death”.

The professor also confirmed that the longstanding relationship between the two countries is over.

Despite historic ties between the two countries, president Xi Jinping has reportedly become “fed up” with the erratic behavior of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. Aren’t we all.

In the BBC interview, the professor stated that one more missile test and the two countries would be pushed to the brink of war.

Apparently after the most recent missile test, president Jinping was reported to be “boiling with furry”. The test happened just as China was gearing up to host a pivotal global economic conference.

Professor Sho-Hu, who has ties to China’s defence and foreign affairs establishment, suggested that the time may have come for a military solution to the problem.

He said: “The Chinese government is mad, China’s top leader is mad. China wants to punish North Korea.

“China once had special relations with the Soviet Union but they had war with that country.

“They also had a very special relationship with Vietnam but then they had a war with them in 1979

“The relationship between China and North Korea is worse than both of those.

“I will say, there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies.”

The professor added: “North Korea is in an awkward situation. No country has ever encountered such tough sanctions before.

“If they do nothing, they will starve to death. If they do another ICBM test, they will seek to die.

“North Korea is standing on the edge of a deep cliff, one light blow could push this country of the cliff.”

Finally an ally of North Korea sees that how unstable they are and sees how bad that is for the future of the world, nobody wants a large scale war, except seemingly North Korea, they don’t have as much to lose as the rest of us.