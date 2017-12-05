WaPo Says You Are A White Nationalist If You Are Upset About The Kate Steinle Verdict

The Washington Post faced swift backlash on Twitter Sunday evening after tweeting “White nationalists angered by Mexican immigrant’s acquittal in Kate Steinle’s killing.”

While i’m sure that White Supremacists are upset about to ruling, so is just about everybody else as well. This title by The Washington Post is an attempt to upset conservatives who are also upset about this man getting off, comparing them to White Supremacists.

The article linked within the tweet was titled, “Calls for ‘Kate’s Wall’ emerge after Mexican immigrant’s acquittal in Steinle killing.”

The hashtag #KatesWall began being used all across the right shortly after the acquittal of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and convicted of seven felonies before killing Steinle.

Despite outrage about the outcome coming from all over the political spectrum right to left, WaPo writer Kristine Phillips decided to invoke Richard Spencer and White Nationalism to drum up outrage over the justified indignation of Americans.

“Spencer is among many on the far right who were angered by the jury’s decision to acquit Garcia Zarate of not only murder, but also lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon,” Phillips wrote. Her decision to lead her article with the obvious reactions of the alt-right seemed unnecessary and forced.

All Americans should be up in arms about the fact that s**t man got away free after murdering an American. An innocent American woman was killed by a man that was here illegally, he should not have been here, and on top of that, he was discovered to have been illegal and removed from the country on 5 separate occasions, but its just so easy for immigrants to sneak over illegally, that he was able to come back to America time after time, until he eventually committed a disgusting and heinous crime.