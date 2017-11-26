WaPo Reporter Caught Red-Handed Meeting With George Soros To Plot The Liberal Agenda

Previously thought to be an unbiased reporter, Washington Post’s Janell Ross spoke at a top-secret meeting of liberal donors last week, where powerful Democrats including billionaire George Soros outlined the future of their progressive agenda.

A Post spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon that Ross took part of the California event “without notifying her superiors that she would be attending.”

The Democracy Alliance, which hosted the event, bills itself as “the largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the United States” on the group’s official website. The liberal group also claims to “play a leading role in fostering the infrastructure necessary to advance a progressive agenda” in the United States.

The group intended to keep “the identities of its members and guests confidential,” according to the Beacon, but the paper obtained a “detailed conference agenda that lists both events and featured guests.” Once it was clear that the identities of the attendees could possibly be in question, security was beefed up and those who attended were asked to stay off social media.

Ross is somewhat of a surprising quest as she was seen by many as an impartial reporter. Apparently being that the groups slogan is “democracy dies in the dark” Ross thought it would be for the best if her bosses were kept in the dark about her attending the event.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor called it a “classic example” of journalism “openly coordinating with the alt-left” to take down conservatives.

“Someone should introduce reporter Janell Ross and her boss Marty Baron to the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics. It appears they haven’t read it, or any other text on journalistic ethics. Funny, the movie ‘Spotlight’ portrays Baron as a big advocate of legitimate journalism,” Gainor told Fox News. “Can’t wait for the sequel that shows the Post for what it really is, the research and reporting arm of the left.”