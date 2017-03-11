Do You Want To See Barack Obama On The $1 Bill?

Not long ago, a rumor was circulating that President Barack Obama would be replacing George Washington on the $1 bill this year. That rumor was later proven to be false, although some new bill designs (including $20 featuring Harriet Tubman) are in the works.

We’re sure liberals were thrilled with the prospect of Obama being on their dollars, but the truth is, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing say the dollar is fine as is because it’s rarely the target of counterfeiting. The U.S. Treasury also prevent living people from being on currency notes.

Sorry Obama, but we won’t have to look at your face every day anymore. What do you think? Are you relieved this rumor is false?