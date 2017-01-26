The Wall Is Going Up, Whether Dems Want It To Or Not [SEE DETAILS]

On Wednesday, President Trump signed executive actions ordering the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and targeting sanctuary cities, following through on his promises during his campaign. The order will cover a range of immigration enforcement measures—the most prominent of which is pursuing a southern border wall.

“A nation without borders is not a nation,” Trump said to employees at the Department of Homeland Security after signing the measures. “Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders.”

The first order calls for the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border” and urges the DHS secretary to take “all appropriate steps to immediately plan, design, and construct” the wall.

It is still not clear how the project might be funded or how much it would cost, but Trump repeated his promise that Mexico will pay for the project eventually.

“Ultimately, it will come out of what’s happening with Mexico,” Trump told ABC News in a separate interview, adding that construction could begin in a matter of months.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims existing Homeland Security funding could be used to get the project off the ground, but congressional appropriations will be needed eventually.

The executive order also calls for 5,000 more Border Patrol agents to be hired and “catch-and-release” policies for illegal immigrants to come to an end.

Liberals may have been skeptical about Trump’s wall, but it is coming.