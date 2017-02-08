This Wall Is Going To Be HUUUUGE… It’s Happening

To the shock of liberals everywhere, the Trump administration is aiming to have the border wall built and complete in just two years; with the biggest, most problematic areas being completed first.

President Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security told Fox News that he hopes the wall can be built in this ambitious timeline.

“The wall will be built where it’s needed first, and then it will be filled in,” retired Marine general John Kelly told Fox News. “That’s the way I look at it…I really hope to have it done within the next two years.”

One of Trump’s first moves as president was to sign an executive order building a wall along the 2,000-mile southern US border, with the goal of keeping our undocumented migrants, drugs, and criminals. 653 miles of the border already boast fencing that blocks people and vehicles from entering.

Kelly told reporters that protecting the southern border is a “layered approach,” involving physical barriers and technological sensors. Kelly will be overseeing the wall’s planning and construction and notes that administration officials “already have the authority” to start the project.

Trump has estimated the building of the wall from $4 billion to $10 billion, but other estimates put the price at $11 billion for fencing, and the MIT Technology Review estimated that a 1,000-mile steel and concrete wall would cost $27 to $40 billion.

“I think the funding will come relatively quickly,” Kelly said.