Waffle House Waitress Fires Shot During Robbery, Then Receives Real Bad News [WATCH]

A woman working at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia was fired recently after robbers attempted to rob the Waffle House and she deterred the attack with a pistol she had at the ready.

Coweta County police are searching for the suspects, who were caught on camera while entering the establishment.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant on Highway 29 in Newnan.

Apparently after eating, one of the suspects walked up to the cashier and handed her a note that said she needed to give him all of the money in the register or he was going to start shooting her and everybody else in the restaurant.

A different waitress who was privy to the situation then went out to her car and grabbed her pistol, and fired one shot into the air as the robbers fled to their car. She claims she fired into the air because she didn’t want to hit a gas tank.

“She made it known she was ready to defend herself,” customer Ben McCoy said.

Stanley said she has since been fired from her job.

“I didn’t know if they had guns. I didn’t know if they were going to their vehicle to get another one and could come back and try to get to the safe, so my instinct was to go to my car and get the gun,” she said.

Stanley said she was only trying to protect the store and her co-workers and didn’t expect to be let go.

“For trying to protect their Waffle House and trying to protect their money and to get their money back, they let me go,” she said.

This woman was let go for defending herself and everybody in that Waffle House that night, she should not only get an apology, but she should be compensated for this whole ordeal.