After VP Pence Left NFL Game, Jobless Kaepernick Shared Massive Insults Calling Him “White Supremacist”

Sunday afternoon, Mike Pence attended an NFL game and the nowadays usual happened : players kneeled for the anthem. He then did what every fan should and walked out of the game. His point is exposed here in a tweet he made right after the incident :

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

Kaepernick, the original kneeler who started everything last year and who is currently desperate to find a job, decided to promote massive insults about the VP. Those insults are obviously talking about “white supremacy ” and that Pence and President Trump are more offended by “Black NFL players” than “domestic white terrorism.” This is wrong and totally inaccurate, but Kaepernick doesn’t seem to be able to make 1+1.

Here are the tweets he promoted :

White supremacy is the power to define kneeling as more disrespectful than the murder of black lives. https://t.co/vYIVkNKM79 — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 8, 2017

Trump/Pence are more offended by Black NFL players protesting police terrorizing our communities, than they are domestic White terrorism. 👍🏻 — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) October 8, 2017

On the other side, he’s whining to CBS that he wants to play in the NFL again. Should he stay jobless until he learns anything?