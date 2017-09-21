Volleyball Player Kneels During National Anthem, School’s Response Will Shock You

Surprisingly the protest movement that was started by Colin Kaepernick has extended into other sports. Mara Green, who plays for the Florida State Seminoles, may be a star on the volleyball court, but now she is making headlines for an entirely different reason.

On September 14 during a match against the Florida Gators, Mara Green kneeled for the National Anthem as reported by WCTV.

Green responded to her protest by stating, ”I have had several family members that have served in the military and I have the highest respect of those who serve our country, I am unhappy with the racial tension, racial injustice and police brutality in our country. This is my way of silently and peacefully protesting my beliefs.”

Chris Poole, her coach, said that he supported her decision because “Mara made me aware of her intention to kneel for the national anthem. Florida State University is an institution of higher learning that recognizes a student’s right to freedom of expression. Similarly, I respect Mara’s right to freely express herself.”

Kaepernick’s protest has even spread to other teams in the league including the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs.

