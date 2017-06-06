Vladimir Putin Smears The Floor With Megyn Kelly’s Face… Watch Him Humiliate Her [VIDEO]

For her first interview at NBC News, Megyn Kelly hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a guest. It didn’t take long for the interview to take an ugly turn for the conservative-turned-mainstream host.

While on air, Kelly desperately attempted to get Putin to confess to hacking the 2016 presidential election.

“IP addresses can be invented—a child can do that!” Putin responded. “Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof.”

“We didn’t do this. Stop this!” Putin later added. “There is no specific evidence, no facts, just assumptions, allegations and conclusions based on those allegations, nothing more.”

Later in the segment, Putin questioned Trump’s plea for NATO allies to increase their military spending.

“If you’re not intending to attack anybody, why increase your military spending?” he said. “The U.S. demands from their allies to raise their spending and simultaneously says that NATO is not going to attack anybody.”

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union…there is no longer any…Soviet Union but NATO is still there,” he added. “The question is: what for? NATO has already been talking about transformation…into a political organization, as the kind of organization that creates the elements of stability in the world.”

