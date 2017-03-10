Violent Gangs Seize Train Carrying Dangerous Guns In Major U.S. City.

The last thing Chicago needs is a new source of illegal guns. Last year 4,368 people were shot in the city of Chicago and with 553 shot so far this year, the indication is the total for 2017 will be higher.

Police continue to look for gang members that have robbed train cars in the Norfolk Southern rail yard in Chicago’s violent crime-ridden Englewood district. The security at Norfolk Southern rail yard is so bad that gangs in that area of Chicago have come to view it as their own shopping mall.

“Any time you have individuals who can go in and steal guns from a train, that makes the environment very toxic,” said Pastor Cory Brooks, who leads a church around the corner from the freight yard.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that since 2013, more than 150 firearms have been reported stolen from freight trains. An Associated Press investigation revealed that some were traced to violent crimes and only 16 were recovered.