Violence Erupts in a Major US City; Police Look Into Terror for Motive.

Fifteen people were injured and one person is dead after a shooting at the Cameo Night Club in the East End Sunday morning.

Police were called to the club at the 4600 block of Kellogg Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after shots were fired.

Chief Eliot Isaac said in a press conference Sunday that 16 people total were shot, one person dying from their injuries. That victim has been identified as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

Police are actively investigating the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses. Chief Isaac said approximately 100 people were in the bar at the time.

