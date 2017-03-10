Vindicated Police Officers File Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby

After the fourth unsuccessful attempt to lock up the police officer involved in the death of Freddie Gray, State Attorney Marilyn Mosby has decided to drop the charges against the remaining officers. Now, she has moved from the prosecution’s table to the defendant’s table. Five of the six offices are taking her to court and suing her.

“Officers William Porter, Edward Nero, Garret Miler, Lt. Brian Rice, and Sgt. Alicia White alleged defamation, false arrest, false imprisonment, and violation of constitutional rights, among others,” NBC reported.

In May of 2015, Mosby used a press conference to address protesters, commenting, “To the people of Baltimore and demonstrators across America, I heard your call for ‘no justice, no peace.’”

In doing so, she implied the six officers were guilty—which isn’t protocol for a state’s attorney. And she didn’t stop there.

“Your peace is sincerely needed as I work to deliver justice on behalf of this young man,” she continued.

The lawsuit against Mosby claims she brought charges against the officers that were not supported by the evidence or probable cause.