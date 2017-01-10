Viewers Shocked After Seeing This In The Audience During Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Rant – Watch Closely [VIDEO]

During the Golden Globe Awards last night, Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. de Mille Life Achievement Award acceptance speech to attack Donald Trump. The emotional speech may have impressed the room of extreme liberals she was talking to but the majority of America was outraged.

“The person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” Streep said, apparently holding back tears. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

As is typical in awards ceremonies, the camera panned out around the room to show the reactions of celebrities. While some look irrationally emotional, Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson, two of Hollywood’s most vocal conservatives looked totally shocked and confused.

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn give an incredible performance of me watching the #GoldenGlobes: pic.twitter.com/hglxWAIHNC — Michael J. Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 9, 2017

Many viewers at home felt the same way. Instead of showing gratitude for the montage that had just played of her career, Streep decided to disrespect our nation’s future president?

Trump didn’t take well to the attack, either. He later posted these comments on Twitter:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017