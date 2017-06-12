The View Hosts Set Their Targets On Little Barron Trump… This Is Wrong

Several weeks ago, 11-year-old Barron Trump was frightened when he was exposed to Kathy Griffin’s disturbing photoshoot with a bloody, severed head in the likeness of his father. The young boy thought the images were real and was clearly traumatized by the incident—but the women of The View seem to think that’s a ridiculous position.

“Our president though cracks me up when he says his son was upset,” former The View host Star Jones said as she guest-hosted the program last week. “He has to remember—I wonder how upset he was when he heard his father referred to the kinds of assaults that he would do on women or did they not talk about that?”

“Or making fun of handicapped people,” Joy Behar chimed in.

“Yes, exactly,” Jones responded.

“Or make fun of a Gold Star family. I mean he was horrible,” Behar said of Trump.

“There is a lot to have been embarrassed about if that was your father,” Jones concluded.

It’s clear that these insensitive hosts are just not getting the picture. To use a child in their attacks of President Trump is just despicable. It’s no surprise that there is a petition circulating to get the show permanently taken off the air.

What do you think? Should the hosts apologize for their remarks?