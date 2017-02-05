The View Host Lures Dr. Phil To Badmouth Donald… Immediately Backfires, Watch Her Get Silenced [VIDEO]

Like most hosts on The View, Joy Behar loves to target and disrespect President Trump. This week, she stooped to a new low when she attempted to have Dr. Phil diagnose Trump as a narcissist. The tables were turned when Dr. Phil decided to teach her a lesson about what narcissism truly is.

As Dr. Phil walked through a step-by-step analysis, Behar was clearly missing the point. She tried to diagnose Trump herself, saying “check” after ever symptom.

“Case closed,” Behar commented when he read off the last symptom. Shockingly, Whoopi Goldberg jumped in, noting that a lot of people exhibit some of those traits.

“And if you take out everybody that has any of those characteristics, then you’re going to take out a lot of people including some at this table,” Dr. Phil added.

“Yourself included?” Behar remarked.

“Absolutely,” he concluded.

Behar then went on a rant that Obama did not have narcissistic disorder and accused the doctor of targeting “all presidents.”

“I said most leaders are under a lot of stress and pressure so a lot of it will show anxiety, depression at different times,” he pushed back. “Lots of leaders will have some affliction at different times because the pressure and the demands of office.”