‘The View’ Host Lose It When Trump Calls Terrorists ‘Evil Losers’ – Watch Them [VIDEO]

Following the devastating attack in Manchester, President Trump sent a message to terrorists in a way no president has before. Of course, it didn’t take long for the liberal hosts of the view to argue that the response was ‘not presidential.’

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” President Trump said. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that.”

“I didn’t feel that was presidential enough to respond to this kind of…” Sunny Hostin began.

“It’s typical of the way he talks,” Joy Behar interrupted.

The hosts then went on to compare Trump’s style of handling things to Obama’s softer approach.

“Harkening back to President Obama, who talked about [Boston Marathon bombing] victims and talked about how we as a society have to come together. I was expecting something like that,” Hostin added.

“You can’t win, this is not an argument you can win,” Whoopi Goldberg chimed in. “It’s up to us to start to kvetch, and say we want more protection.”