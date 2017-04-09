The View Deserves To Be Permanently Cancelled After This

She has lost all credibility.

Whoopi Goldberg has been attacking Donald Trump for months on The View. This week, she reached a point of

no return when she went after the president’s children, criticizing Trump for giving his daughter Ivanka a

position in the White House.

“I think the implication is that she has her father’s ear and she may be doing things behind the White House

doors that we’re not knowledgeable about,” Sunny Hostin commented.

“Well, she must be whispering, because he doesn’t seem to be listening,” Whoopi shot back.

“This wasn’t a role we gave her,” Sara Haines chimed in. “Throughout the campaign, she touted herself as an

advocate for women’s rights and the environment. And as we’ve seen with the nomination of Pruitt at the EPA,

they’re rolling back things for the sake of ‘deregulating’ and rolling back women’s reproductive freedoms.”

“Can we just call this what it is?” Hostin pressed. “This is pure and simple nepotism. Should she even be in this

position? She is the daughter of the president. Why is she in the White House? We didn’t vote for Ivanka

Trump.”

“It’s like going to the hospital and having the Candy Stripers do the surgery,” Behar added in a tasteless

attempt at a joke.

Clearly, the liberal hosts don’t realize that Ivanka Trump is an educated businesswoman who has been

immensely successful throughout her life.