[VIDEO] “If You’re Against Illegal Immigrants, Then Vote Me Out”, Lindsay Graham Challenged The Voters

Recently, Lindsey Graham proved just how out of touch he really is when he challenged voters to ‘vote him out’ if they are against illegal immigration.

“To the people who object to this, I don’t want you to vote for me because I cannot serve you well,” Graham said during the press conference. “The key here is to be fair to the 1 million [immigrants], starting with the ‘Dreamers,’ but convince people we’re going to do what our great friend Ronald Reagan was not able to do, we’re going to actually secure the border, control who gets a job, increase legal immigration so people don’t have to cheat.”

Graham didn’t stop there. He went on to insist that this is the only way the system will work at all.

“I’ve stopped letting 30 percent of the people who are mad about immigration determine how I behave,” he added. “To those who feel like you should deport [younger undocumented immigrants], boy, I couldn’t disagree with you more.”

He then went on to address President Trump personally.

“To President Trump, you’re going to have to make a decision. The campaign is over. To the Republican Party: Who are we? What do we believe?” he asked. “When they write the history of these times, I’m going to be with these kids.”

What do you think of Graham’s comments? Is his thought process inherently flawed?