[VIDEO] WNBA Team Quits The Court During National Anthem, Watch What Happens When They Come Back
It seemed like all sports teams were trying to do better when it came to protesting during the National Anthem; clearly that memo did not get passed to the WNBA. Before game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Los Angeles Sparks warmed up on the court, but once the National Anthem began, they retreated back into the locker room.
The @LA_Sparks choose to exit the court for the National Anthem before tipoff of Gm 2 of the #WNBAFinals at The Barn. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/EeZ40YXxD9
— Brandon McCauley (@bpmccauley) September 27, 2017
Take a look at what the Los Angeles Sparks were greeted with upon reentering the gym:
In game one, the team also retreated to the locker room while the National Anthem was being performed. One player on the LA Sparks stated:
They definitely didn’t expect to get boo’d.