[VIDEO] “Whiteness Forum” Displays 14 Ways Whiteness Oppresses People Of Color

At Cal State San Marcos last Tuesday there was a “Whiteness Forum” meant to be a talk about all the ways whiteness in America oppress people of color and society.

This annual forum has taken place under the tutelage of Professor Dreama Moon, who does the talk as part of her “Communication of Whiteness” course.

A banner hung at the front of the room indicated the “Whiteness Forum” is about “reflecting on white privilege and racism.”

As part of the lecture, students teamed up to created 14 posters meant to illustrate all the ways white people can be oppressive to colored people.

Among the topics students broached: mental health services favor whites, media coverage is biased against people of color, Hollywood stereotyping, racism in the military, and real estate practices that favor whites.

The event started with two African American students reading a poem. One of the performers, a female African American student, called Africa “the greatest country in the world, where we all once originated.” Her poem went on: “On a daily basis I am seen as a threat, but you get a pass because you’re white.”

“I am an African American and by my people and country I stand,” she continued. “I identify not with the equality of America, but with the ‘We The People.’”

Another student’s poem offered similar sentiments: “Whiteness thrives on the hate of everyone. Realize we are all pawns in this chess game. Every day is a day to challenge whiteness.”

It is okay to be pro African American rights, but to be “anti-white” is another issue, and this is crossing the line to being anti-white. Generalizing all white people and claiming that they are oppressive or offensive is not true, and not fair.